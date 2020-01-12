GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $320,224.00 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.01784310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.03275412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00723595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00067899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00434916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,795,878 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

