GoByte Price Hits $0.0467 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $311,894.00 and approximately $13,455.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,684,505 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

