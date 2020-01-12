Golos Price Up 1.2% This Week (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 106.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Golos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Golos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. Golos has a total market capitalization of $364,478.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golos Coin Profile

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 189,434,702 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

