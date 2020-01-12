Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $20.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $14.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $83.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.09 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $115.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,935,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $99,691.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,812 shares of company stock worth $17,891,329. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.34 million, a P/E ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

