Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $406,971.00 and $1,681.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,240,949,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,154,198 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

