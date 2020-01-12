GridCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $464.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $464.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.