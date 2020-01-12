Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) vs. Global Ship Lease (OTCMKTS:GSL) Critical Contrast

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB -5.78% -4.03% -2.05% Global Ship Lease -16.69% 10.14% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo TMM SAB and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Global Ship Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $79.31 million 0.43 $990,000.00 N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $157.10 million 0.97 -$57.36 million $1.76 4.94

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Ship Lease.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Grupo TMM SAB on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

