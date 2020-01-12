Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

GH stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $279,519.36. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,658 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,976 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 160.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

