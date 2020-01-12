Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 67,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.03. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

