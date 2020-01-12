Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $156,693.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,396,002 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.