Head-To-Head Review: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) versus SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.27 billion 4.46 $301.16 million $7.55 33.30 SCWorx $150,000.00 148.63 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vail Resorts and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 5 0 2.50 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $252.74, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 13.04% 18.69% 7.01% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Risk and Volatility

Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats SCWorx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

