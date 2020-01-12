Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,462. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 537.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

