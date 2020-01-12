Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE:HEXO opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of $473.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. Hexo has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.29.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

