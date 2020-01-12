Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0022

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $10,063.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.