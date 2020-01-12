Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $704.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

