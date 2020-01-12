Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. In the last week, Incent has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $11,034.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

