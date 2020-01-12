Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

