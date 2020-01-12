Interzone 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

