Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISTR. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Investar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Investar by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

