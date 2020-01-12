Invictus Hyperion Fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,408.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $4,408.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.