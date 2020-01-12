IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $19.56 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Coineal, Binance, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

