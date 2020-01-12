IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,561,768 coins and its circulating supply is 519,568,283 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.