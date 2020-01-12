Iungo Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 59% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $45,691.00 and $84.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iungo has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.90 or 0.05944971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.