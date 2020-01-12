IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 533,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,107. The company has a market cap of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

