Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Update

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JASN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jason Industries stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.53% of Jason Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

