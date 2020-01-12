Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Given $26.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

