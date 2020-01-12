Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $450.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.