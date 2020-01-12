Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kadmon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

