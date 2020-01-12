Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $$7.77 on Friday. 211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

