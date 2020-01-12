KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.