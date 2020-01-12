KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $22,435.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

