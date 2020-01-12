LEOcoin (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $541,303.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $541,303.00 and $1,055.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 246,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 245,946,816 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

