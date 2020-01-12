Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 9,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

