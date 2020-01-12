Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00018043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.76 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009942 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

