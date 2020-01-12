Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

