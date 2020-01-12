LINA (LINA) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $221,010.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

