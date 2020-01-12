Linkey (LKY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Linkey has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $33.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Linkey Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

