LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 24.8% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $278,410.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,743,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,142,539 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

