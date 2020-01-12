Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Update

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 384,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,427. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

