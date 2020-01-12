Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $4.19 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $50.51 or 0.00618919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, OTCBTC, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000435 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,842,239 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

