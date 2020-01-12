Lition Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100,664.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Bilaxy. Lition has a market capitalization of $484,144.00 and $100,664.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,156.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.01768390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.03278329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00618919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00728437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00067774 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00432138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

