Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.