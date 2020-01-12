Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LIVX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
About Livexlive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
