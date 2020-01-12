LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LMFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

