Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a news sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Lockheed Martin’s score:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $413.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $270.63 and a fifty-two week high of $418.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

