LockTrip Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $14,823.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008886 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002960 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.