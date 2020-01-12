Mallcoin (MLC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $574,919.00 and $7.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 72% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

