Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post $7.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.27 million and the highest is $7.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $30.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $30.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.52 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $42.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million.

MBII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

MBII opened at $1.05 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.