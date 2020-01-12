Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 580 ($7.63).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 816 ($10.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.62.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

