Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.