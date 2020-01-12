Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

MMX opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million and a P/E ratio of 254.50. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.